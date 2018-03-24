Olde Alton Spring Vendor & Craft Fair

Saturday, March 24, 2018

8:00am to 1:00pm

Alton High School

4200 Humbert Rd.

Alton, IL 62002

The Alton Band & Orchestra Builders will host a spring Olde Alton Vendor & Craft Fair. There will be many booths of crafters selling their best wares. Chris Cakes Pancakes and sausage breakfast will be available ($7 per person and is served 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.). All proceeds benefit the instrumental music program in the Alton School District. For more information, call (618) 960-9219.