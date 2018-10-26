Alton Little Theater: One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Friday, October 26, 2018

Saturday, October 27, 2018

7:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Alton Little Theater

2450 N. Henry St.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-3205

The award-winning film was inspired by the strong stage play which looks at the real people behind the stereotypes of mental illness and the clash of wills between a charming rogue and a fierce and fear-based nurse. A beautiful drama with comedic candor that questions the nature of “healing.”

For more information, call (618) 462-3205.

Admission is $20 for adults, and $12 for youth.