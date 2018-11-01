One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
Alton Little Theater 2450 N. Henry, Alton, Illinois 62002
November 1, 2, and 3, 2018
7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
November 4, 2018
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
(618) 462-3205
The award-winning film was inspired by the strong stage play which looks at the real people behind the stereotypes of mental illness and the clash of wills between a charming rogue and a fierce and fear-based nurse. A beautiful drama with comedic candor that questions the nature of “healing.”
Admission is $20 for Adults, and $12 for Youth.