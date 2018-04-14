Open House at Haskell Playhouse

Saturday, April 14, 2018

10:00am to 12:00pm

Haskell Playhouse

1211 Henry Street

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 463-2235

Come and take a tour of this historic playhouse. This playhouse was built by Dr. and Mrs. William Haskell for their five year old daughter Lucy. It is a rare architectural gem containing many of the flamboyant elements of the Queen Anne style: cartwheels, brackets, spires, diagonal sticking, fish scale shingles and stained glass windows. Its importance is magnified because so few of these accessory structures for children have survived. The playhouse contains a single room, front porch and side porch. Sadly, Lucy died in 1890 at age nine of black diphtheria. Mrs. Haskell died in 1932 leaving her home, six acres of land, including Lucy’s playhouse, to the City of Alton stipulating that the land never be subdivided and always be called Haskell Park. The interior has been restored and the playhouse is open for special occasions. The playhouse was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.