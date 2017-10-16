Attention Alton Community, you are invited to an Open House at The Scott Bibb Center on October 16, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Location: Scott Bibb Center, 1004 East 5th Street, Alton, IL 62002

Refreshments and tour provided.

Lewis and Clark Community College is EXCITED about EDUCATING the CITY of ALTON!

Come on out and learn how YOU can learn a TRADE, JOB SKILLS become CERTIFIED and advance your EDUCATION!