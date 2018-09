Join us for the Open House on Thurs., Sept. 20th, 2018 from 3 pm until 7 pm with a Ribbon-Cutting at 4 pm at DAVITA KIDNEY CARE, 1300 Schaefer Road, Suite 1, Granite City (In the plaza in front of Walmart)

