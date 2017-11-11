The Yoga Connection is hosting an Open House / Meet & Greet 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. Join us for free yoga throughout the morning. First 10 in the door receive a gift bag and everyone has a chance to win a month of unlimited yoga or other prizes. Massage therapists will be on-site for $1/minute chair massages.

Meet our teachers, including Dr. Jaime Sanchez, of West-East Healing Center, St. Louis. West-East Healing Center and The Yoga Connection are offering a 200-hour Yoga Alliance certified teacher training program. The 10-month course begins February 2018 and meets monthly. The training is rooted in foundational teachings of alignment, anatomy and philosophy, giving graduating students a firm grounding in the fundamentals.

The Yoga Connection is located on the premises of Be Well Now, 221 E. Center Dr. Alton. Call 467-8827 for more information or visit theyogaconnection.me.