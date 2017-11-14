Open Mic Night

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

7:00pm to 9:00pm

Jacoby Arts Center

627 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-5222

Admission: FREE

Jacoby Arts Center's first Open Mic was a smash. Featuring local amateur and professional musicians, poets, and comedians, the audience got a taste of the breadth and depth of local talent. Artists performed, shared their work, collaborated, and joined together afterward for an impromptu jam session. The audience was treated to jazz, poetry, country, rock, hip-hop, folk, old-time, punk, stand-up comedy and freestyle. Most of the material was original, bringing to stage the creative energies of the Riverbend.

Open Mic Nights will continue monthly. Performers can sign up for 5-minute slots at the event or by sending an email to performances@jacobyartscenter.org.