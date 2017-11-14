Open Mic Night
Open Mic Night
Tuesday, November 14, 2017
7:00pm to 9:00pm
Jacoby Arts Center
627 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 462-5222
Admission: FREE
Jacoby Arts Center's first Open Mic was a smash. Featuring local amateur and professional musicians, poets, and comedians, the audience got a taste of the breadth and depth of local talent. Artists performed, shared their work, collaborated, and joined together afterward for an impromptu jam session. The audience was treated to jazz, poetry, country, rock, hip-hop, folk, old-time, punk, stand-up comedy and freestyle. Most of the material was original, bringing to stage the creative energies of the Riverbend.
Open Mic Nights will continue monthly. Performers can sign up for 5-minute slots at the event or by sending an email to performances@jacobyartscenter.org.