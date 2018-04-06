Open Mic Night at Germania Brew Haus

Friday, April 06, 2018

Every Friday in April

Starting at 7:00pm

Germania Brew Haus

617 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(314) 667-4751

OPEN MIC NIGHT starting at 7:00.We would love to begin doing this every Friday, so show some support for your local artists as they come and play at Germania.

We will have a signup sheet and it will be on a first-come first-serve basis. We have adequate sound equipment and a keyboard, but you will need to bring your own guitar if needed.