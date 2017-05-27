Opening Day at Raging Rivers on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Gates open at 10:30 am!

Open from 10:30 am to 6:00 pm all summer long at Raging Rivers Water Park, 100 Palisades Parkway, Grafton, IL 62037. (618) 786-2345.

Get ready to celebrate the start of summer at Raging Rivers Water Park.

The park will officially open on Saturday, May 27 for the 2017 season!

Enjoy the Breaker Beach Wave Pool, Cascade Body Flumes, Itty Bitty Surf City, Treehouse Harbor, Endless River, Shark Slide, Runaway Rafts and the Swirlpool.

Season passes and individual tickets are available.http://www.ragingrivers.com/AdmissionVisit website for ticket prices