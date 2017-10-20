Opening Reception: "The Allure of the Landscape"

Dimitrina Stamboldjiev Kutriansky will be showing new oil paintings in the solo exhibition "The Allure of the Landscape" at Framations Art Gallery, located in St. Charles, Missouri. The Opening Reception is Friday, October 20th, 2017 from 6-8PM.

The exhibit will be on display through November 30th, 2017. The gallery hours are as follows: Tuesday-Saturday from 10AM-6PM; Sunday from Noon-5PM.