Order Easter Pound Cakes Now

The Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 Rt. 162, Troy IL, will be accepting Easter Pound Cakes orders now through March 18. The egg shaped, chocolate covered pound cakes are topped with a candy flower and sell for $12 per dozen and $6 per half-dozen. Pick up day is March 24 from 10 AM – 4 PM. To place an order, call 667-6054 and leave a message, or email revbb63@aol.com. For more information, please visit on the web www.pentecostalsoftroy.org, “Like” The Pentecostals of Troy on Facebook, Follow us @PentecostalTroy on Twitter, email us at revbb63@aol.com or call 667-6054. We offer free bus rides to every church service and event.