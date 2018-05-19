Our Lady Queen of Peace Youth Group Fundraiser at Mungenast Alton Toyota

Location: 850 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, IL

Saturday, May 19, 2018

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

RAIN OR SHINE

Stop by and grab some lunch that will support QLQP Youth Group Mission Trip to Belize.

MENU:

BBQ Hamburger w/bag of chips: $3.00

Hot dog w/bag of chips: $2.00

While you’re here, check out the great deals on new and/or used vehicles or get your oil changed while you chat with some of our OLQP missionaries.