Outdoor Concert featuring Resurrection

Saturday, August 25, 2018

Starting at 3:00pm

Tri-County Rod & Gun Club

20593 Oak Rest Road

Brighton, IL 62012

(618) 372-8272

Resurrection a Journey Tribute band features some of Nashville's hottest musicians, who have performed, written, or recorded with the biggest names in the music industry including Journey and Steve Perry. Opening & closing local bands are "Throw the Horns" and "Flip The Frog". Beverages and food will be available. Gates open at 3pm with free parking. Tickets are $25 and available by calling the Club at (618) 372-8272