Outdoor Concert featuring Resurrection
20593 Oak Rest Road, Brighton, Illinois 62012
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Starting at 3:00pm
(618) 372-8272
Resurrection a Journey Tribute band features some of Nashville's hottest musicians, who have performed, written, or recorded with the biggest names in the music industry including Journey and Steve Perry. Opening & closing local bands are "Throw the Horns" and "Flip The Frog". Beverages and food will be available. Gates open at 3pm with free parking. Tickets are $25 and available by calling the Club at (618) 372-8272