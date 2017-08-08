Outdoor Explorers Day Camp
Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge HCR 82 Box 107 , Brussels, Illinois 62013
Tuesday, August 08, 2017 & August 10
9:00am to 3:00pm
(618) 883-2524
For one last adventure before school starts, an Outdoor Explorers Day Camp will be help from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. August 8-10 at the refuge visitor center. This free three day, day-camp will introduce children entering grades 3-5 to various outdoor activities including hiking, geocaching, canoeing, bird watching, and much more. Space is limited, register by July 21. Children should bring their own lunch and snacks and dress to be outside most of the day.
To register, call (618) 883-2524 or email HYPERLINK "mailto:TwoRivers@fws.gov" TwoRivers@fws.gov