OUTDOOR SURVIVAL WORKSHOP

Nature Institute to host basic skills course

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 9, 2018

Godfrey, Ill – The Nature Institute (TNI), located at 2213 South Levis Lane in Godfrey, Ill, welcomes wildlife enthusiasts to learn basic outdoor survival skills. Join TNI staff on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. for this new workshop as they guide attendees through the ‘how-tos’ of fire, food, water and more.

Step into nature and test your skills with TNI education assistant Jacob Clendenen as he leads a series of obstacles that will help you learn about your survival intuition.

Clendenen has worked as TNI education assistant since fall of 2017. Since then, he has worked to assist in field trips, scout outings, community events, and more. He has brought new ideas to the education staff and providing this basic skills course is one of them.

“People have become removed from the outdoors and in turn, sometimes becoming afraid of all that Mother Nature has to offer”, Clendenen said. He continued to say that this workshop is for those people that are looking to be introduced to the great woodlands or looking to push themselves with new skills.

This workshop is $15 per person and is suitable for ages 12 and up; All children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited. Those interested in reserving a space for this workshop can do so by visiting TheNatureInstitute.org or calling (618) 466-9930.

TNI trails are currently closed public use. This is in an effort to allow the nature preserve to rest from foot traffic. With the trails being cleared, heighten restoration efforts, such as prescribed burning, will be performed by staff. Trails will reopen on April 1st, 2018. Those interested in seeing TNI property may still do so at any of their upcoming events. Learn more at TheNatureInstitute.org.