Owl Fest is our annual open house event on October 21-22, 2017, from 12 - 5 pm. This is the only event where our hospital and flight enclosure is open to the public. Accessible parking and shuttle service will be available.

Get a behind the scenes look at our facilities all while enjoying educational speakers, local environmental organizations, crafts, food, live music, vendors, kid friendly activities, and our famous teddy bear clinic. Local organizations and businesses have donated great raffle prizes.

Admission is free! We invite you to come to the center for a day of fun and to help support wildlife rehabilitation. All ages are welcome, as there will be something for everyone to enjoy!