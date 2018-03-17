Owl Prowl at The Nature Institute

Saturday, March 17, 2018

7:00pm to 9:00pm

The Nature Institute

2213 S. Levis Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-9930

Meet at The Nature Institute to learn about owls and then head on a hike to search for them within the Olin Nature Preserve. Starting at 7 p.m., Treehouse Wildlife Center will be on site with live owls in Talahi Lodge. See the beautiful creatures up-close and personal while the experts and handlers give information about these nocturnal friends.

Then follow TNI education director Patti Brown on the trails of the Olin Nature Preserve to listen and see native owls in their own territory.

Admission is $10 per person to benefit the mission of The Nature Institute of preservation, restoration, and education. Pre-registration is highly encouraged. You may do so by calling (618) 466-9930 or emailing info@thenatureinstitute.org.

Admission

$10/person