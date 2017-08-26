Ozark Mountain Daredevils with Commander Cody
Saturday, August 26, 2017
Gates open at 6:30pm | Starting at 7:30pm
Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College
5800 Godfrey Rd
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 468-3270
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils with special guest Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen will be playing at Hatheway Hall on Saturday, August 26th. Tickets are available through MetroTix, MoJo's Music in Edwardsville and Halpin Music in Alton.
Admission
Front Orchestra (rows A-F):$49
Orchestra (rows H-S):$39
Balcony:$29