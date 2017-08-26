Ozark Mountain Daredevils with Commander Cody

Hatheway Cultural Center 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Ozark Mountain Daredevils with Commander Cody

Saturday, August 26, 2017

Gates open at 6:30pm | Starting at 7:30pm

Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Rd

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 468-3270

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils with special guest Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen will be playing at Hatheway Hall on Saturday, August 26th. Tickets are available through MetroTix, MoJo's Music in Edwardsville and Halpin Music in Alton.

 Admission

Front Orchestra (rows A-F):$49

Orchestra (rows H-S):$39

Balcony:$29

Info
Hatheway Cultural Center 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Concerts & Live Music
618-468-3270
