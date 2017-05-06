The First Baptist Church of Wood River is hosting a pancake and sausage breakfast on Saturday, May 6 , from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. This fundraiser event is to help the church with exterior improvements and renovations to their historic building, located at the corner of 3rd Street and Lorena Avenue in Downtown Wood River.

Constructed in 1920-1922, the 95-year-old church building is one of the oldest continually-operated buildings in Wood River. “Improvements and modernization of a historic building of this age are costly,” explains the Rev. Rob Kirbach, the church’s pastor. “We’re looking forward to completing both structural and aesthetic projects, updating our signage, and ensuring the structure’s stability and safety for future generations to enjoy.”

Tickets for the pancake & sausage breakfast are being sold from the church office and will also be available the day of the event.

The suggested donation is $8 if purchased in advance, $10 at the door.

Bake sale items will also be available for purchase.

More information about this and other church activities can be found on the church’s website: www.fbcwoodriver.org.