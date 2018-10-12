Paper Slip Theatre - Comedy Improv

× Expand Ed Reggi Ed Reggi is the founder of Paper Slip Theatre

Activities begin Friday, October 12, 2018 at 8pm. Doors open at 7:30pm. Tickets are $10; available for advanced purchase at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Seating will be in rows. Cash bar will be open. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door.

If you show your pre-purchased ticket at Old Bakery Brewery, the evening of the show, you will receive 10% off; or bring your pre-show dinner receipt in to JAC and receive one free ticket with purchase.

Paper Slip Theater is one of St. Louis’ oldest improv theater groups. Paper Slip Theater presents an evening of performance created spontaneously. The dialogue, action, story, and characters are created collaboratively by the players and the audience in present time, without a script. It is a ton of laughs and you are sure to enjoy.