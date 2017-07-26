Paralegal Services Available for Seniors (60+) at the Community Center on Wednesday, July 26 1-3 p.m.

Need a Power of Attorney, DNR Directive or updated will? Make an appointment with the Paralegal at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday, July 26 from 1-3 p.m. To reserve your time, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org.

Thank you to Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation for providing this important service.