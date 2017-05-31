Paralegal Services Available for Seniors
Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois
Paralegal Services Available for Seniors (60+) at the Community Center Wednesday, May 31 1:00-3:00 pm
Need a Power of Attorney, DNR Directive or updated will?
Make an appointment with the Paralegal at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday, May 31 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.
To reserve your time, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org.
Thank you to Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation for providing this important service.
Info
Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois View Map