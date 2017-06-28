Paralegal Services Available for Seniors

Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois

Paralegal Services Available for Seniors (60+) at the Community Center Wednesday, June 28, 2017, from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Need a Power of Attorney, DNR Directive or updated will?

Make an appointment with the Paralegal at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday, June 28, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

To reserve your time, contact the Center:  (618) 656-0300 or  HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org.

Thank you to Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation for providing this important service.

Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois

