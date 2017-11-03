Paranormal Investigation at Pere Marquette Lodge

Friday, November 03, 2017

8:00pm to 2:00am

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

The St. Louis Paranormal Research Society will be presenting an overnight paranormal investigation at the haunted Pere Marquette Lodge. First, take a guided tour and learn the history and paranormal claims associated with The Lodge and surrounding areas. You may also take a short walk (weather permitting) and visit a Native American Burial Mound or the historic 1800’s cemetery that sits between the Lodge and the campgrounds. Then begin your investigation! Ghost hunting equipment will be available for you to borrow or feel free to bring your own. This overnight package includes participation in the Paranormal Investigation and a $20 Restaurant Voucher for dinner that night or a hearty breakfast in the morning. Add the Paranormal Investigation Package for two people to your room reservation for an additional $65. Does not include taxes or room reservations. Guests must stay the night to participate in this event. Call 618-786-2331 for details and to make your reservations.

Admission

Room reservation + $65 per two people