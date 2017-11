Parent's Day Out!

It's Mom's Day out to go shopping!

Sunday, December 17, 2107 from 2 until 4:30 p.m.

Fun gymnastics & tumbling activities

Sing & dance to songs from "Frozen"

Anna & Elsa Hairstyles

Glittery make up

Visit with our own Anna & Elsa

Snacks

Crafts

Location: Granite City Park District, Brown Recreation Center

Contact: 618-877-3059

Cost: $20 per child