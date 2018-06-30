Parrot Heads of the Riverbend Kids Care Event Co-Sponsored by Riverbender Community Center and Altonized Federal Community Credit Union will be held Saturday June 30 from 9am-Noon or as services and products are available.

This event is free to all kids 16 and under accompanied by a parent.

We will be offering free vision screenings provided by Crown Optical, free dental education classes provided with dental work certificates offered in October if needed by SIU School of Dental Medicine, and free haircuts offered by independent hair stylists.

Altonized Federal Community Credit Union will be handing out free backpacks to all kids as supplies lasts.

Riverbender Community Center will offer tours of the complex and detail upcoming events in which the kids may participate in.

The Parrot Heads of the Riverbend motto is to "Party with a Purpose" and in this case it's to help kids and families which may need a friendly helping hand.