Partner Yoga with Jaime Sanchez

Grab your BFF, your child, spouse or sibling and join us for this fun, enriching yoga class hosted by The Yoga Connection, Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

$25 advance registration; $30 same day

Class will be led by Jamie Sanchez, of West-East Healing Center in St. Louis, Mo. Jaime, who has been practicing and teaching yoga for decades, will lead the class in postures and flow sequences designed to build trust, strengthen communication and create a sense of light-heartedness. All levels of experience are welcome.

The Yoga Connection is located at Be Well Now, 221 E. Center Dr. Alton across from JC Penney. For more information call 618-467-8827 or visit The Yoga Connection@BWN Facebook page.