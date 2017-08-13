Peach Festival at Pere Marquette Lodge

Sunday, August 13, 2017

11:00am to 3:00pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

It’s Peach Season in Grafton, Illinois and that means it is time for the great Peach Festival at Pere Marquette Lodge. The Festival takes place once a year at the historic landmark and attracts visitors from all over the region. From young children to those who have been sampling peaches for decades, the Festival offers a chance to enjoy a free family outing and sample some of the most delicious peaches in the country. Local peach growers from all over the area will be presenting their carefully tended peaches for visitors to sample and purchase. But there is more to the Peach Festival than just peaches. Festival goers can also pick up a variety of other fresh produce, shop craft vendors, try their hand at Peach Pit-Pitching, enjoy live music, sample peach wine and even grab some lunch in the Lodge Restaurant which is known for its perfectly prepared fried chicken. Kids can participate in special activities while others can learn about the history of peach farming from a documentary that will be playing during the festival. For more information, call (618) 786-2331.

Admission

Free