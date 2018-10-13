Pelican Days Festival at Audubon Center
Audubon Center at Riverlands 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, Missouri 63386
Saturday, October 13, 2018
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
2nd Annual Pelican Days Festival at Audubon Center at Riverlands. Celebrate fall migration and the stunning and charismatic American White Pelican with a day of family fun activities, speakers, food, entertainment, and more! Learn about local conservation efforts that aid the migration of American White Pelicans and hundreds of other bird species along the Mississippi Flyway.
The day will also feature: -Nature Drawing workshop and activities with local author and educator, Angie Jungbluth-Historic presentations by Lewis & Clark Historic Site on how the explorers wrote about and documented their encounters with the American White Pelican.-Children’s Music with Marko Polo-Local children’s author and nature photographer, Marian Brickner will do a book reading from her new pelican book that features birds of Riverlands-Bird/Nature-themed photo-booth selfie station-An optional shoreline cleanup with Greenway Network- AND, last but not least, Treehouse Wildlife Rescue Center will bring Ed the Pelican!
For more information, call (636) 899-0090.