People Power: Democracy & Active Citizenship will give citizens the confidence and tools they need to take an active role in their democracy. This workshop will provide a brief U.S. government crash course and ideas on how to organize for change in our community. Lunch will be provided and interpreters are available upon request. For more info contact: elizabeth.scrafford@sierraclub.org or 208-818-4626.
YWCA 304 East Third Street, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
