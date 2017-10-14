People Power Spokesperson Training

First Presbyterian Church 4th and Alby Streets, Alton, Illinois 62002

Become a spokesperson! Sierra Club's Regional Press Secretary will provide a training on how-to bring your values into telling a strong narrative about your community or a campaign you care about. This narrative training will help prepare activists to speak in public whether at a city council meeting, EPA hearing, or to a reporter. See you there!

We'll have a children's table in the back with crayons and coloring books.

RSVP to elizabeth.scrafford@sierraclub.org or 208-818-4626

First Presbyterian Church 4th and Alby Streets, Alton, Illinois 62002
