People Power Workshop

People Power: Democracy & Community Engagement will give community members the confidence and tools they need to take an active role in their democracy. Through community engagement, people can help usher in positive change.

Cohosted by: Action Metro East, Environmental Committee; Metro East Green Alliance; & Piasa Palisades Sierra Club

When: May 21, 2017, from 1:15-4:30 p.m. at Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S Kansas St, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025.

For More Info: elizabeth.scrafford@sierraclub.org or 208-818-4626