Pere Marquette Bald Eagle Festival

Sunday, January 28, 2018

Gates open at 10:00am | 11:00am to 3:00pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

Come out to Pere Marquette Lodge where you can not only be personally introduced to our nation’s most majestic symbol, but also shop our unique vendor booths, grab a bite to eat at our restaurant, taste locally made wines, tour our historic Lodge and enjoy time with friends and family during the Eighth Annual Bald Eagle Festival.

The festival will feature live music, entertainment and the Bald Eagle and several other raptor species during the Masters of the Sky shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The show will be a wonderful opportunity to see and experience the magnificence of the Bald Eagle first hand. For more information call (618) 786-2331.

Admission

Entry into the Festival: Free

Masters of the Sky show: $3 per person.