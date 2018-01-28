Pere Marquette Bald Eagle Festival
Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Sunday, January 28, 2018
Gates open at 10:00am | 11:00am to 3:00pm
(618) 786-2331
Come out to Pere Marquette Lodge where you can not only be personally introduced to our nation’s most majestic symbol, but also shop our unique vendor booths, grab a bite to eat at our restaurant, taste locally made wines, tour our historic Lodge and enjoy time with friends and family during the Eighth Annual Bald Eagle Festival.
The festival will feature live music, entertainment and the Bald Eagle and several other raptor species during the Masters of the Sky shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The show will be a wonderful opportunity to see and experience the magnificence of the Bald Eagle first hand. For more information call (618) 786-2331.
Admission
Entry into the Festival: Free
Masters of the Sky show: $3 per person.