Pere Marquette Walk

Saturday, October 13, 2018

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Pere Marquette State Park

13112 Visitor Center Lane

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 692-4337

A 5k and 2 10k routes will be offered at this year's Pere Marquette Walk. The 20k consist of both 10k routes. The 5k and one of the 10k trails will be on a flat surface that goes by the Visitor Center, Lodge and on a paved bike trail.

These walks are suitable for strollers and are rater 1A.

There will be more challenging 10k trail rated 2C that climbs up the bluff and through the woods and is not suitable for strollers.

The start location will be at the large riverfront pavilion which is across the highway from the Pere Marquette main entrance and lodge.

Parking is available at the start point.

For more information, call (618) 692-4337 or email at wbadger@sbcglobal.net.

Admissions is $3 per person.