Pere Marquette Wine Club Get Together

Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Saturday, February 10, 2017
2:00pm to 5:00pm
This monthly event features free wine tasting and free appetizers for Mary Michelle Wine Club Members. New Members can join by paying a one-time $20 fee and will receive a complementary Pere Marquette Lodge Wine Glass filled with their choice of Mary Michelle or Illinois Cellar Wines. Wine Club Members also receive 10% off lodging, dining, gift shop purchases and cases of wine purchased at Pere Marquette Lodge. No reservations needed and we’ll see you there! For more information, call (618)786-2331