Pere Marquette Wine Club Get Together

Saturday, October 13, 2018

2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

This event features free wine tasting and free appetizers for Mary Michelle Wine Club Members. New Members can join by paying a one-time $20 fee and will receive a complementary Pere Marquette Lodge Wine Glass filled with their choice of Mary Michelle or Illinois Cellar Wines.

Wine Club Members also receive 10% off lodging, dining, gift shop purchases and cases of wine purchased at Pere Marquette Lodge. Enjoy the acoustic tunes of local guitar legend, Gabie McGarra, as you sip wine and reconnect at this wine tasting event. No reservations needed.

For more information, call (618)786-2331.