Performance Spans 300 Years of Musical Styles

Seven Alton High School students will demonstrate their vocal skills by entertaining an audience with musical selections ranging from the 1700s to 2015. The aptly titled concert, “From Baroque to Broadway,” will be presented at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, July 15 at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton.

The students, members of the Alton High School Conservatory, will present an eclectic evening of music featuring a diverse array of solo and ensemble selections. The program includes selections from Handel’s Messiah, arias from Mozart’s masterpieces The Marriage of Figaro and The Magic Flute, and art songs from famous Romantic composers Tchaikovsky and Faure. Musical theater selections ranging from the comic opera The Pirates of Penzance to classics like Porgy and Bess and Carousel to the Broadway smash-hit Hamilton are included in the setlist as well. Tyler Thornberry will accompany them on piano.

“The first half of the concert will be classical, the second half will be contemporary,” said Alison Neace, one of the Conservatory’s voice coaches, along with Eddie Hitchcock.

“We try to teach a variety of pieces,” she added. “Our main goal is to teach technique for classical literature. But it’s also a fun opportunity to showcase their talent not only with classic literature but more contemporary pieces.”

The Conservatory is a program that offers voice students the opportunity to take private lessons during the school day. In addition to weekly lessons, the students can also participate in monthly master classes, recitals and competitions.

Last fall, students auditioned before judges brought in from area collegiate music programs. These selected students performed a spring fundraiser concert to support the Conservatory’s scholarship program. The Conservatory program receives no funds from the school or district.

“What’s unique this year is that they all are planning to pursue music or theater as a career,” said Neace.

This is the Conservatory’s seventh year performing at Jacoby.

“We have a wonderful partnership with Jacoby and love it there. It’s a different setting for them. It’s an artistic space,” said Neace.

Tickets are $10, $5 for students with a valid ID. They can be purchased at the door or follow the link at http://www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets. Seating is cabaret style at tables and is first come, first seated. Doors open 30 minutes in advance. A cash bar is available and sweet edibles from Lucianna’s Pastries will be available for purchase.

The public is invited to view “Carol Carter: Chapters,” a survey of the artist’s exploration of the natural world using intuitive techniques and masterful control of watercolor as a primary medium. Carter is a St. Louis based painter and internationally recognized artist. She will teach a master class open to all skill levels on August 19 and 20. Pre-registration for the Watercolor Workshop is required. A reception for the artist will be on Friday, September 8, 6:00-8:00 p.m. For more information, visit jacobyartscenter.org.

About the Jacoby Arts Center

The mission of the Jacoby Arts Center is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs and community outreach initiatives. Jacoby Arts Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Jacoby Arts Center is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002 / 618-462-5222 / jacobyartscenter@gmail.com