Personalize Your Own Book of Shadows

Have you always wanted a small Book of Shadows that you can carry with you? Better yet, would you like one that is decorated just the way you want it?

Judy Knarian will be there to explain the what, why and history of the Book of Shadows (also called Grimoire). Then you will have the opportunity to decorate your very own book.

These books are hand-made, are approximately 6" x 4.5", with hand sown parchment paper and come with your choice of a black or brown cover for you to personalize.

The cost of the class is $35, which includes the book and the decorations you choose. Reservations for this class are required since Judy needs to know how many books to bring.

Please call us at 618-433-9913 by January 27th to let us know you will attend and if you prefer the black or brown cover.