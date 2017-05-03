Pick Up Spot for 2017 Healthy Living Expo
Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois
Main Street Community Center Serves as Pick Up Spot for 2017 Healthy Living Expo to be held on Friday, May 19, 2017, in O’Fallon, IL
Schedule a ride today to attend the 2017 Healthy Living Expo in O’Fallon, IL on Friday, May 19.
This is a FREE ride service to attend this great event designed for senior citizens. The bus leaves MSCC at 8:30 a.m. and returns at 1:05 p.m.
Registration is required by contacting the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org.
AgeSmart Community Resources is hosting the 2017 Healthy Living Expo thanks to a number of corporate and community sponsors. The event will feature over 100 exhibitors, health screenings, FREE continental breakfast and lunch, entertainment, games and more.
