Main Street Community Center Serves as Pick Up Spot for 2017 Healthy Living Expo to be held on Friday, May 19, 2017, in O’Fallon, IL

Schedule a ride today to attend the 2017 Healthy Living Expo in O’Fallon, IL on Friday, May 19.

This is a FREE ride service to attend this great event designed for senior citizens. The bus leaves MSCC at 8:30 a.m. and returns at 1:05 p.m.

Registration is required by contacting the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org.

AgeSmart Community Resources is hosting the 2017 Healthy Living Expo thanks to a number of corporate and community sponsors. The event will feature over 100 exhibitors, health screenings, FREE continental breakfast and lunch, entertainment, games and more.