Pictures with Santa at Treehouse Wildlife Center

Saturday, December 09, 2017

12:00pm to 4:00pm

TreeHouse Wildlife Center

23956 Green Acres Road

Dow, IL 62022

(618) 466-2990

Santa is making a special stop at Treehouse Wildlife Center on December 9th! You're invited to come get pictures with santa and say hello to all the awesome wildlife residents.

For more information, call (618) 466-2990.