Pictures with Santa at Treehouse Wildlife Center
TreeHouse Wildlife Center 23956 Green Acres Road, Dow, Illinois 62022
Saturday, December 09, 2017
12:00pm to 4:00pm
TreeHouse Wildlife Center
23956 Green Acres Road
Dow, IL 62022
(618) 466-2990
Santa is making a special stop at Treehouse Wildlife Center on December 9th! You're invited to come get pictures with santa and say hello to all the awesome wildlife residents.
