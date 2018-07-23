Pioneers Camp- Getting Back to our Roots
The Nature Institute 2213 2213 S. Levis Lane, Alton, Illinois 62002
Getting Back to our Roots- July 23-26, 2018- 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. *Thursday, July 26 until 10 p.m.
How old is the tree at the bottom of heart attack hill? Our campers this week will explore the rich history of this region by studying the trees in it. We have trees that started growing before the United States was an independent country, and others that germinated after the ‘93 flood. Explore the stories that these trees have seen.
