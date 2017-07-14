Pippin - Presented by Curtain's Up Theater Company

Curtain’s Up Theater Company has some “Magic to Do” in July with its presentation of Pippin!

A prince learns the true meaning of glory, love and war in this iconic musical allegory.

CUTC will be presenting Pippin at the Alfresco Performing Arts Center in Granite City for performances on July 14, 15, 21, and 22 at 7:30 pm. Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and are available through the Curtain’s Up website at www.curtainsuptheater.com or at the Alfresco box office.

Curtains Up Theater Company is a 501c(3) not-for-profit community theater group dedicated to providing a variety of quality, live and affordable theatrical experiences to the metro-east community. For more information visit us on Facebook or online at curtainsuptheater.com. Pippin is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theater International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also authorized by MTI. www.mtishows.com.