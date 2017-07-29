Pirate Cruise on the Hakuna Matata

Saturday, July 29, 2017 & August 5, 2017

4:00pm to 5:00pm

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

Drift back in time to the carefree days of pirates. Sit back and relax as your children laugh and play under the watchful eye of our Capt. and his friendly crew. Join us for an adventure that you and your kids will never forget! Treasures will include pirate punch and cookies and the biggest joy of all is when your child joins our captain at the helm! Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information.

Admission

$18/adults

$16/seniors

$9/children 3- 17

$4.50 for 2 and under