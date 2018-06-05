Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Join the Wildey Theatre for a showing of "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl". This movie from 2003 tells the story in which blacksmith Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) teams up with eccentric pirate "Captain" Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) to save his love, the governor's daughter, from Jack's former pirate allies, who are now undead.

2 hr. 23 min.

The tickets will go on sale and the doors will open at 6:00 pm, movie will begin at 7:00 pm.

TICKETS ONLY $2, Cash or Check only.

Credit and Debit Cards accepted at Concessions.

All Seats General Admission

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
618-307-1750
