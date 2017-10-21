Planting Seeds of Love

Spend the afternoon connecting with your daughter during a fun and interactive luncheon. Mothers and daughters will learn effective communication and relationship building strategies. Guest speaker Ebony Hutchinson MSW, LCSW (individual and family therapist) will provide valuable information to strengthen the beautiful bond between mother and daughter. Tickets are $20 for mother-daughter couples ($5 each for an additional child). Tickets can be purchased until Oct 16th. Please contact Candice Wallace at 618-581-0418 or email at cwoo0923@hotmail.com to purchase tickets or if you have any questions.