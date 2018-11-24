POCO - Celebrating 50 Years

Join us Thanksgiving weekend as POCO celebrates 50 years. The legendary band featuring Rusty Young will treat you to a night of music highlighting these pioneers of the country-rock sound that soared out of California in the late sixties and early seventies. Poco was the inspiration for bands like The Eagles, Firefall, The Flying Burrito Brothers, Pure Prairie League, Little River Band and The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, as well as the new breed of country-rock acts. With fifty years, twenty-eight albums and hundred of thousands of fans behind them, Rusty Young and Poco was, is and forever will be the defining voice of country/rock.

