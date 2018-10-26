× Expand Janet Fons "Cleaering Storm" / oil on canvas

With a limited palette, harmonizing hues and a play of light, landscape artist Janet Fons offers us an escape from the constraints of reality art and a means to explore the emotions nature stirs in each of us. We are encouraged to leave behind the superficiality of the material world and allow ourselves to revel in the beauty that surrounds us.

There will be an opening reception for “Point of Departure” on Friday, October 26 from 5 to 8 pm at Grafica Fine Art. The show will run through November. Hours: Tu-Fr 10 to 5:30 - Sat 11 to 3.