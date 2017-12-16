Polar Express Pajama Party
Keasler Recreation Complex 615 Third Street, East Alton, Illinois 62024
East Alton Parks & Recreations Polar Express Pajama Party
Saturday, December 16, 2017
Activities Start at Noon
Movie Showing at 1 PM
Doors close at 12:30 PM and Event ends at 3 PM
Location: Keasler Complex Auditorium, 615 Third Street, East Alton
Preschool-5th Grade
Crafts, Snacks, Santa & Movie
Kids are encouraged to wear pajama! Bring a sleeping bag and pilliow!
Cost: $3 per child (Children 2 & under are FREE)
For more information, call 618-259-7411; www.eastaltonvillage.org
