East Alton Parks & Recreations Polar Express Pajama Party

Saturday, December 16, 2017

Activities Start at Noon

Movie Showing at 1 PM

Doors close at 12:30 PM and Event ends at 3 PM

Location: Keasler Complex Auditorium, 615 Third Street, East Alton

Preschool-5th Grade

Crafts, Snacks, Santa & Movie

Kids are encouraged to wear pajama! Bring a sleeping bag and pilliow!

Cost: $3 per child (Children 2 & under are FREE)

For more information, call 618-259-7411; www.eastaltonvillage.org