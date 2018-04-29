Polish Hall 101 Years Reunion Dance. Sunday, April 29, 2018, from 1:01 PM until 6:00 PM. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, IL 62060. Admission $2 - Ages 12 & under free. Local favorite, Dave Hylla & his Good Times Band will perform their signature Polkas, Waltzes, and Line Dances. Performances by other guest musicians as well. Reunite with your friends and celebrate 101 years of Polish Hall. Drinks & Polish food on sale (cash only) ATM on-site. Outside beverages/food not allowed. View all our events at Facebook.com/Polish.Hall.Madison